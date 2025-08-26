WATCH: Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Before Tuesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Tuesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On how he feels heading into his second NFL season:
“Oh, man, like I said, we got a really good group. I'm excited just to get the season going. I mean, it's another season. Year 2. Big year for me.”
On how rated the first-team offense’s performance in the preseason finale against Chicago:
“I think we came out with a lot of excitement. I feel like that's just kind of been the morale of the group. Everybody came out juiced and ready. I feel like we didn't want to come out, just having so much fun. But I feel like that's just kind of like our core right now, like Coach Reid says all the time, let your personality show. And I feel like we're letting that happen.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ 58-yard completion to Tyquan Thornton against Chicago, and whether it’s a preview for what’s to come this season:
“Man, that's something we were doing all camp. That's what we worked on. And that kind of didn't surprise me, what happened in the game. Tyquan’s been catching those all camp, and he's really been showing up. So, this just shows the work being put in.”
On the deep ball back in the offense, opening opportunities for intermediate completions:
“Man, I feel like anybody could do that in our room right now. I mean, Rashee (Rice) could go do that. So, it shows the camaraderie and what we got going on the room. Everybody could go make a play at any moment. So, they have to respect everybody on the field.”
On the speed in the wide-receiver corps:
“I feel like it could open a lot of things up. I mean, we got Trav (Kelce) running all the underneath routes, whatever he needs to run. And we got guys like me, Hollywood (Brown), Rashee (Rice), Tyquan (Thornton) to take the top off. We got the intermediate game. You have to play the whole field with all of us on the field.”
On the chemistry in the trio of Brown, Rice and himself, and whether they’ve actually been on the same field, perhaps at the Jacksonville preseason game in 2024:
“Maybe. I think we did one (snap), maybe. … I feel like a lot of what you’ve seen this past weekend, guys are out there having fun, making plays.”
On the team’s confidence heading into the regular season, and Chris Jones’ locker-room speech after the Super Bowl loss:
“Man, I feel like things didn't end how we wanted to last year. And I feel like Chris (Jones) said it well in the locker room, ‘How are you going to get better? How are you going to adapt and thrive off the situation? Are you going to come back better? Are you going to come back still soggy and mad that you lost?’ So, I feel like a lot of guys in the offseason came back with a chip on their shoulder, in condition ready to work.”
On how much he’s learned about Brazil in advance of the team’s season-opener in São Paulo:
“Yeah, I ain't gonna lie, I knew about Brazil from Fast and Furious. Yeah, so I don’t really know too much. … Yeah, remember that part where he was like, ‘Welcome to Brazil.’ I don’t really know too much other than that.”
On how he feels today compared to this day a year ago:
“I feel like just the aspect of knowing the playbook and knowing what I'm expected to do. So, I feel like last year, I didn't kind of know what was going on or how things are going to flow, and I kind of know the flow of things now around here, so it feels a lot more easier.”
“So, I feel comfortable. I feel like I was kind of moving a lot faster early on, but I feel like it just all kind of clicked, and everybody was working and moving how they were supposed to.”
