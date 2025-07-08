Kansas Lawmakers Grant Chiefs Extension for Stadium Decision
The state of Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, still hangs in the balance.
This offseason, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has made his opinion crystal clear on what he would like to add to Arrowhead, and that's a dome.
"I do think for the community, a dome would be a tremendous asset,” Hunt said in March at the NFL’s annual league meeting. “It would give the Kansas City region an opportunity to host significant events.”
With that desire in mind, the fate of Arrowhead Stadium has two options. The first option is to renovate the current stadium and apply a roofing unit to it. The second option is to move the stadium placement as a whole.
“The biggest thing is reaching an agreement with the political leadership that’s in place, whether it’s in Kansas or in Missouri,” Hunt said on April 25, 2025, “and that’s both at a state level, a city level, a county level. There are a lot of groups that you’ve got to have an agreement with.”
The Chiefs' current lease with Truman Sports Complex doesn't expire until the first month of the year 2031, meaning that the franchise has until then, at least, with their current location. However, the Chiefs received an offer from the Kansas side of Kansas City to move the Chiefs franchise's home location across the state line.
The offer would allow the Chiefs to move from one Kansas City to another, and in the end, would result in the Chiefs getting a new stadium. The Chiefs were given a decision deadline of June 30, 2025, but, as recently reported, it has been extended to June 30, 2026.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan requested an extension last month in a letter to Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson. Given that the extension was approved, it shows how determined the state of Kansas is to have an NFL franchise make its way into their state.
Arrowhead Stadium has been open to the public since August 12, 1972, and has been one of the most popular stadiums in the NFL. Throughout its history, the franchise has brought several championships home while also creating a terrific atmosphere for families to gather.
