How Iconic is the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been building their legacy long before the arrival of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Although the head coach-quarterback duo has brought some tremendous feats to KC, including 3 Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs are soaked in deep history dating back to their first season at their home turf.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a place that the Chiefs have called their own since 1972, is arguably one of the most iconic fields in all of the NFL. It's the 3rd-oldest stadium behind the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field and Lambeau Stadium, home of the Green Bay Packers.
"GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium opened Aug. 12, 1972," ESPN writer Alex Kennedy wrote back in February. "It has been updated a number of times, including a $375 million renovation in 2010. With a seating capacity of 76,416, it's the fourth-largest stadium in the NFL. It was selected as one of several venues to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup."
Fast forward to 2025, Arrowhead remains a staple of NFL football, a place all league players and fans know very well. The Chiefs Kingdom shows up week after week, covered in Chiefs' Red and cheering on their favorite team.
FOX Sports recently named Arrowhead as the second-most iconic stadium in the NFL (behind Lambeau) and it truly deserves all the credit.
"Arrowhead Stadium has skyrocketed in popularity this century with the Chiefs being perennial championship contenders," FOX reported. "It's one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL and peaks in decibels when Chiefs fans participate in the "Arrowhead Chop." The Chiefs have rewarded their fans, bringing home three Super Bowls in the last six seasons."
However, over the course of this offseason, there has been a lot of back in forth between the Chiefs and the state of Kansas, who is trying desperately to keep both them and the Kansas City Royals (MLB) in the state.
As of now, the Chiefs have requested a deadline extension for Kansas stadium financing, which raises the saddening possibility of the team moving across state lines to Missouri. The state has been tirelessly working to make a plan to fit the two major franchises, and only time will tell what the Chiefs end up deciding.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.