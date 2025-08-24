Dr. Fulton: Chiefs’ Newcomer Provides Physical Therapy for Thin Secondary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Steve Spagnuolo likes physical cornerbacks. So, when the defensive coordinator saw newcomer Kristian Fulton in his Chiefs debut diagnose two plays -- one with a textbook tackle for loss -- well, Spagnuolo had to be excited.
Early in the third quarter, Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent completed a snap sideline pass to Samori Toure. Chicago wide receiver Tyler Scott had no chance to block Fulton, who read Bagent’s eyes and used perfect tackling technique to drop Toure 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Fulton’s nickname is Cobra, and like an agitated snake, he made one of those plays high-school coaches show their players as an excellent example of how to play cornerback. And it was a good feeling for Fulton, who finally got on the field two weeks before the Chiefs’ regular-season opener Sept. 5 in Brazil. After Friday’s game, Fulton said he thirsted for game action like that.
'Definitely frustrating'
“Yeah, it was definitely frustrating because all the reps matter,” said Fulton, who began camp on PUP and missed the first two preseason games following summer clean-up surgery in his knee. “That’s why we have OTAs. That’s why we have training camp.
“So, it was really frustrating for me to be on the sideline, you know, kind of just trying to learn from others, which I don't have a problem learning from others. It’s just that all the reps matter. I just tried to take it day by day, tried to enjoy the process, just wait for my time to come.”
An unrestricted free agent who inked a two-year, $20 million deal to join the Chiefs in March, Fulton didn’t start Friday’s preseason finale. Jaylen Watson got the nod, but Fulton entered in dime personnel – one of six defensive backs – on the Bears’ third snap.
Inconsistent debut
Fulton, who also broke up a pass on that third quarter drive, had an up-and-down night, not surprising considering it was his first organized game since the Chargers lost their wild-card playoff game at Houston last season.
He got 46 snaps but mostly against Bears prospects lower on the depth chart, and gave up a couple second-half chunk plays in the passing game that allowed the Bears to chip away at Kansas City’s big lead. And one play after dropping Toure for that loss, a third-and-8 from the Chiefs’ 43-yard line, Fulton gave Chicago a first down with pass interference against Maurice Alexander. Earlier on the same drive, officials called him for illegal contact.
But the Chiefs would much rather Fulton knock off his rust in the preseason than the opener against his former teammates in Brazil. It’ll mark more than a full-circle moment for Fulton, who spent last season on a one-year contract with the Chargers.
An important role (while playing for another team) in Kansas City's 2024 season
In 2024, Fulton started 15 games for Jim Harbaugh’s defense, including that playoff loss to the Texans. He broke up seven passes but his only interception, ironically, came against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sept. 29 at SoFi Stadium.
It was a monstrously significant play in Kansas City’s season.
Trailing 7-0 midway through the first quarter at SoFi Stadium Mahomes tried to hit Travis Kelce on a deep corner route. The pass bounced off Kelce and into the arms of Fulton, who raced 29 yards on the return.
But in attempting to make the tackle, Mahomes accidentally collided with the knee of Rashee Rice, ending the wide receiver’s season in heartbreaking fashion. Rice at the time of the injury was leading the NFL in both catches and receiving yards.
Now, all three are expected to be on the same field in São Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 5 when the Chiefs and Chargers begin their 2025 season.
Fulton entered the league out of LSU as the Titans’ second-round selection (61st overall) in the 2020 draft, and spent his first four seasons in Tennessee.
