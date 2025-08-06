Former Raiders Head Coach Attends Chiefs Training Camp Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs have a long history with their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The two franchises battle every year, and the games remain competitive, regardless of how each franchise is performing individually throughout the season.
The Raiders made a ton of changes this offseason following a disappointing 4-13 record. On the other hand, the Chiefs once again maintained their dominance over the AFC West, claiming their ninth straight division title and approaching the offseason with a retooling approach.
Las Vegas knew that after it couldn't find ways to win that a rebuild was in store. This offseason, the Raiders hired a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new general manager in John Spytek. Not to mention that NFL legend Tom Brady is a minority owner of the franchise and seems to be more hands-on behind the scenes.
On Wednesday, former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was seen walking down to the field alongside Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to attend the Chiefs' practice. Earlier this offseason, Pierce announced he landed a new job with Athletes in Control, listed as Chief Strategy Adviser.
Pierce was the head coach for the Raiders for 26 games between 2023 and 2024. With him leading the charge, the Raiders went 9-17, showing that Pierce wasn't the right man for the job to get the franchise back on course. However, Coach Spagnuolo has a long history with the former Raiders coach.
Coach Spagnuolo coached Pierce during their tenure with the New York Giants while Coach Spagnuolo was with the franchise between 2007 and 2008. The Chiefs' coordinator has only ever spoken highly of his former player, especially when he landed the coaching job with the Raiders.
While that opportunity didn't last long for Pierce, Coach Spagnuolo gave him credit where credit was due.
- “He was the glue in the middle, that really kept it all together. Like, he could connect all the rooms, that’s why he’s such a good head coach now. He could speak the language of the DBs, the linebackers and the D-line. He can go over to the Offensive guys. He can rile things up. And he knows people. That’s why he’s so good at what’s he’s doing now," Spagnuolo said, talking about Pierce becoming the Raiders' new head coach way back when.
