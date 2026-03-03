A Maxx Crosby Trade Could Have This Negative Flip Side for Chiefs

For years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been an afterthought for the Kansas City Chiefs, and their status as the worst team in the league underscores this point. However, the Raiders' pitiful 2025 campaign has culminated in them owning the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which parlayed into hiring former Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the new head coach.

Yes, the Raiders are probably a year or two away from eating at the "adult table" with the other contenders in the league, but they have foundational pieces with Kubiak as the head coach, presumably Fernando Mendoza, who is going to be taken by Las Vegas with the No. 1 pick, and two elite offensive weapons in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders still have their work cut out for them this offseason, but two tidbits of information that surfaced on Monday should have the Chiefs worried about the upward trajectory Las Vegas could be on.

Maxx Crosby Could be on the Move

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Writer Albert Breer, the 28-year-old edge rusher could be dealt as early as this week.

"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week," Breer wrote in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. "But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading. I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider."

Now, you may be thinking to yourself, "Wouldn't the Chiefs be happy if this happened?" On the surface, it would appear that way, as Las Vegas would be losing its cornerstone player at a premium position, but this type of move would illustrate that the Raiders are not taking a near-sighted approach in their rebuilding process.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium.

The organization has been desperate for relevancy, especially after relocating to Las Vegas. That was evident in 2025, as the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as head coach and traded for and extended Geno Smith. Both additions were viewed as instant upgrades that would lead to success. However, as their position at the top of the draft board indicates, that was nowhere near what transpired.

Yes, trading Crosby would weaken the Raiders at first, but this is not about 2026. Las Vegas' front office most likely acknowledges that the roster is several pieces away from competing, but moving the veteran pass rusher for potentially two first-round picks will expedite the rebuild and provide additional assets for the future.

Kansas City has reaped the benefits of the Raiders' lack of self-awareness, which has led to decisions similar to the ones they orchestrated last offseason with the aforementioned hire and acquisition.

Las Vegas' Aggressiveness in Free Agency

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league with $89 million to splurge in free agency, which opens on March 11.

NBC's Matthew Berry, who primarily covers fantasy football for the network, spent extensive time speaking with league sources and executives at the NFL Scouting Combine this past week. On Monday, he released a column about what he heard during his interactions in Indianapolis.

According to Berry, Las Vegas will aggressively pursue a free agent, who is expected to command over $20 million annually in free agency.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

"Expect the Las Vegas Raiders to make a very strong run at the Ravens star center Tyler Linderbaum, who is going to set records with his eventual payday," Berry wrote. "He’ll have many suitors, but I’m told the Raiders, who have a ton of cap space, very much like the idea of a stud like Linderbaum lining up in front of the No. 1 overall pick if Las Vegas does, in fact, draft Fernando Mendoza."

Las Vegas' offensive line was one of the worst units in the league last season, and with Mendoza entering the fold, the front office is prioritizing keeping him upright, which will obviously benefit his development.

If the Raiders were able to land one of the best free agents, especially on the offensive line, it would signal that the team is in the process of building a legitimate contender in the near future. Kansas City will need to take Las Vegas seriously if General Manager John Spytek is capable of constructing a roster while smartly managing the team's financial resources at premium positions.