The Left Side of the Chiefs' Offensive Line is Unsettling
Everyone this offseason is asking about the Kansas City Chiefs left tackle position. But the Chiefs do not only have to figure out that position but also the left guard position. The Chiefs will likely have battles in training camp later this month at those two positions. The Chiefs' coaching staff will do a good job of getting the left side of the line ready to block for Patrick Mahomes.
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to improve next season, they cannot have the same problems that they did last season. If they go into the season with those problems, we can be looking back at the end of the 2025 season and saying, "What happened to the Chiefs?"
It is very clear that if the Chiefs want to improve their offense next season, it starts up front with the offensive line. That was their biggest problem on the offensive side of the ball last season. And if they want to be serious contenders to win a Super Bowl in 2025, they will need to fix their issues upfront before the start of the new season.
The only two positions on the offensive line that the Chiefs have questions about are the center position with Creed Humphrey and the right guard position with Trey Smith. As long as Smith does not hold out, the Chiefs will be in a better position next season.
"It is not just the left tackle spot but the left guard spot, I am worried about," said John Breech of CBS Sports. "The whole left side of the offensive line, where you have Kingsley Suamataia, who they wanted to be the left tackle, he struggled so much, so they said, alright we are going to try him at guard and now he is going to be battling with Mike Caliendo for the left guard spot. So they are totally unsettled on the left side of the line."
"Both of those battles are going to be huge in training camp because they have to keep Patrick Mahomes upright if they want to get back to the Super Bowl."
Training Camp will be an important one for the Chiefs, and in getting better chemistry with the whole offensive line.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.