Chiefs Place Only 1 Player on All-Pro Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last year when Creed Humphrey earned All-Pro honors, he said the award validated the work he put in all his life.

Humphrey, 26, got a year older in 2025 and with it added another prestigious All-Pro selection on Saturday morning. The rock of the Chiefs’ offense, Humphrey is now a two-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro, along with his four Pro Bowl selections and two Super Bowl rings.

NFL Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Fewest All-Pros in four seasons

Kansas City’s one selection represented its fewest in four years, since the Chiefs had none in 2021 despite advancing to the AFC championship game.

Without Humphrey’s consistency and dependability, the Chiefs wouldn’t have won six games in 2025. Kansas City’s starter in every game – and all 98 games, including playoffs, since Brett Veach selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft – Humphrey led the team by playing 98.2 percent of offensive snaps.

“It's my job to go out there and play my best ball every single week,” Humphrey said Dec. 31. “So, for me, it's a no brainer. I'm gonna go out there and give it my best every single week. That's what I'm paid to do. And so yeah, for me, it's an easy decision to go out there and play. If you're on the field, you should be playing to win.”

On an offensive line that lost three Week 1 starters due to Thanksgiving injuries in Dallas, then had to play most of the balance of the year with untested players at both tackle positions, Humphrey was incredible.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and center Creed Humphrey (52) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) run onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Top-graded center in league

Per Pro Football Focus, Humphrey ranked first among 40 NFL centers in overall grade (88.8). He also ranked first in pass blocking (84.1, allowing one sack in 742 pass-blocking snaps) and second in run blocking (88.5).

But his 98-game starting streak might be most impressive.

“Yeah, can't remember the last time I missed a start, to be honest,” Humphrey added Dec. 31. “But it’s not something I think about too much. For me, it's just about focusing on playing this game. So, I don't even really know what number I'm at or anything. It’s just about going out there and being ready to play every week.”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Past Chiefs All-Pros

Kansas City’s first-team Associated Press All-Pros by year, 2018-25

2025 (1): Center Creed Humphrey

2024 (3): Defensive tackle Chris Jones, center Creed Humphrey, guard Joe Thuney.

2023 (3): Cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive tackle Chris Jones, guard Joe Thuney.

2022 (3): Punter Tommy Townsend, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce.

2021 (none).

2020 (3): Safety Tyrann Mathieu, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce.

2019 (1): Safety Tyrann Mathieu.

2018 (4): quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Attention, Chiefs Kingdom: When it’s first-and-goal, don’t settle for field goals. Keep that browser here at OnSI and score points by registering for a FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis sent each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.