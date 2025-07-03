Biggest Position Battle Heading into Training Camp for Chiefs
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to improve next season, they cannot have the same problems that they did last season. If they go into the season with those problems, we can be looking back at the end of the 2025 season and be saying What happened to the Chiefs?
It is very clear that if the Chiefs want to improve their offense next season, it starts up front with the offensive line. That was their biggest problem on the offensive side of the ball last season. And if they want to be serious contenders to win a Super Bowl in 2025, they will need to fix their issues up front before the start of the new season.
But the biggest position battle will come at left tackle. If there was one position on the offensive line that struggled the most for the Chiefs, it has been the left tackle position over the last few seasons. Last season, the Chiefs were moving offensive linemen all over the place, and some had to move to left tackle, and it just did not work out.
Pro Football Network recently gave their biggest position battles for NFL teams heading into training camp. They said that the left tackle position will be the biggest battle for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs did plenty to invest in the left tackle position this offseason. It just remains to be seen if their moves will pay off and exactly who will begin the year in the starting lineup.
Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons will compete for the starting LT spot. There’s reason to be excited about both, but Moore was a backup in San Francisco, and Simmons is unproven in the NFL. The two tackles competing to fix arguably Kansas City's biggest need in 2024 will be an enticing position battle to watch.
The Chiefs have addressed the left tackle position this offseason. First, they went after left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency. Moore comes to Kansas City after spending the beginning of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. That was a challenging place for Moore to find the stars he has been looking for and to prove that he could be a good starting tackle in the National Football League.
Then they drafted Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft. But we can see both on the offensive line for the Chiefs next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.