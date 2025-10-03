Chenal Says This Was His Cue on Acrobatic Interception Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On whether he’s now coaching defensive backs after last week’s interception:
“Oh man, just trying to learn as much from them. I got a long ways to go.”
On what made Sunday’s interception special:
“Yeah, I was saying that to the guys like, this is the first one that I actually made like an athletic or DB-type play. So, it was pretty cool. And really, the thing was plastering on a down that, Lamar (Jackson) is going to extend plays. So, it's plaster on a down, and just being able to read his eyes, read (Mark) Andrews’ eyes, and just get my head around and do my best to make a play.”
On plastering, having to cover a player 25-30 yards like that:
“Right, it's unique to those certain guys, especially Lamar. And that's something they were coaching us up all week on: ‘You gotta plaster no matter what.’ And, Lamar threw it off his back foot, running backwards, basically, and he was still able to get it in the vicinity. So, all of us were, I feel like we were detailed on plastering.”
On the interception fueling sideline emotion, and how they maintain that emotion:
“Oh, I mean, that definitely helps. And the challenge is being still vocal and full of energy even when things go south. So, like I said, I think that's the biggest thing, even when things aren't going well, just having those guys that are willing to step up and be like, ‘Nah, nah, we got this.’ Still having that energy. Because in my mind, that's bigger. Because it's easy to let yourself get affected. Energy vampires can bring you down. And luckily, we don't have any of those guys. So it's definitely big in those moments.”
On making the defensive backs’ All-Hands Board, getting compliments from Trent McDuffie and how that feels:
“It's special because a lot of times they'll say, ‘Hey, great job in the run game,’ or doing this, knocking somebody back. So, when you got guys like Trent and those dudes saying that about you, it's a huge compliment. I just got to keep it going and prove it's not just a fluke.”
On whether his agent is now going to sell him as a coverage player:
“Oh man, no, no, I didn't. Yeah, right now, just trying to be as versatile I can, man. Just help the team out.”
On whether Andrews’ eyes were Chenal’s cue on the interception:
“Yeah. And you just feel a guy, continue to run, and all of a sudden their eyes get big. And a lot of them try to do their hands last second, stuff like that. But for me, it was just like seeing the eyes and knowing Lamar is gonna make a play out of nothing. So, I was trying to be ready.”
On what he’s noticed on running back Travis Etienne:
“What stuck out to me just watching film the past few days is how well he is on the edge, and his stiff arm’s good. But it's not just setting an edge. You got to have great eyes. You got to continue to press the edge, because he'll bounce it out, even if you got a D-end setting the edge 2 yards up the field. So, I think it's just trusting each other and continue to drive upfield on certain things, and having good square hips, athletic position, and being ready to knock down a stiff arm.”
On taking on a double-team as a one-technique player over the center:
“Oh, it's cool being able to learn, like I said, from different guys. You learn from Chris (Jones), and you learn from Trent (McDuffie). And as much as I can be a Swiss army knife as possible, like, I'm going to be on the field more and help out the team more. That's where I want to be. And, on that play specifically, I'd like to get the stop. I was driven back and kind of full head of steam running back and stuff. But I just want to be able to make those plays the best I can.”
On Jacksonville’s offense under a new coaching staff:
“Yeah. I mean, what really sticks out is their use of motion, pre-snap motion, whether it's jet motion or just aligning, moving guys across the formation. So, it's really having good eyes. And, every single person's got to be on the same page.
“Because you get a jet guy, and then somebody swapping back, everybody's got to be in their gap, the right gap. And then they'll throw in a counter pass or something like that. So, it's just guys having good eyes, disciplined in their technique, and trusting each other.”
On being willing to share lessons, tips and information with younger defensive players:
“I mean, it's huge. I think we just got a great culture that Coach (Andy) Reid and Coach Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) have established. You got guys taking other guys under their wing that could possibly take their job in the future. It's a tough business like that, but you got guys that are just so humble.
“And when I came in, I had a great group of linebackers. I just look around. I'm like, ‘Dude, we're blessed to be able to have guys like this.’ Because, I mean, it's just making each other all better, because you don't just learn as a student. You learn as a teacher as well when you're teaching. So it's pretty cool be part of it.”
On the person that took him under the wing as a rookie:
“There was a few. I mean, Nick (Bolton) is the obvious answer. He's somebody that was thrown in the fire as a rookie, and he's somebody that knows the defense in and out, and plays with energy.”
