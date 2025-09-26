Alligator Arms: Chiefs Are Preaching Aggressive Mindset to DBs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive backs coach Dave Merritt spoke to reporters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
On playing split-safety defense against the Giants, and personnel to fit that look:
“I mean, I think, when you're playing split-safety defense, you don't have to have as much talent on the outside or back deep, when you're playing zone defense. You look at some of those old-school teams that played a lot of Tampa 2 and things of that nature, you just have to have guys with discipline. Making sure if you're supposed to play in the flat, play in the flat. If you're supposed to be a deep player, make sure you stay deep.
“You know, a lot of guys came from those Tampa 2 systems that, of course, have jackets in the Hall of Fame, but you don't have to have as much skill set to play split-safety defense.”
On the challenge of playing Lamar Jackson, and keeping him from taking off:
“So, you just said it, this guy can take off at any time. And so, when you're dealing with a guy like Lamar, you need to understand that when we call the word -- we use the word plaster -- so when he starts scrambling, if you have a guy in your area, you need to start connecting to your man and stay with him. Let the pass-rushers rush on Lamar and let the underneath, your own defenders maybe closing on him. But if you're the secondary guy, umbrella guy, you need to grab a guy in plaster.”
On the social-media support of Justin Reid and his legacy in the Chiefs’ secondary:
“Yeah, you're right. I mean, his presence is still in the locker room. And so, you have the guys that he came up with, the Fab Five. So those guys came in with Justin Reed. And so, what Justin left here, the residue, that group is still carrying on, his leadership, what he had in our room. And so, I think when you lose a guy like a Justin Reid, who's so smart on the football field, who can get us in and out of checks, it does hamper you a little bit. But I think the guys have picked it up. Chamarri Conner has done a great job of understanding the defense, because primarily, he was a nickel before. Now, he's playing nickel and safety, and so we're trending in the correct direction.”
On the development of rookie cornerback Nohl Williams, and how it impacts Trent McDuffie:
“Tremendously. So, if we can have a young man like a Nohl come in and do the things that he's doing, you want that. And so, the fact that he's able to go out there and use his skill set versus these top receivers, that's helping everyone out. Not only Trent, it's helping the D-line out as well. So, he's done a great job.”
On what stood out about Chris Roland-Wallace’s interception Sunday:
“Just the fact that we knew the play, when the kid was motioning in, that he understood. He understood the concept that they were going to run, and he took a chance. And sometimes you have to take a chance, and that's what he did. And so, the fact that he was able to understand what was going to happen, that was excellent for him. I'm glad he made the play.”
On the biggest area of improvement in the secondary since Week 1 in Brazil:
“Probably the communication. These guys are communicating well. No busted coverages. And so, when you can communicate well, you don't have busted coverage. That's going to help everyone. And it's going to bring the yardage down. So, the communication has been tremendous. So hopefully we'll continue with that.”
On the evolution of safety Bryan Cook:
“Yeah, I think what it is, we told Bryan that he needs to take more chances, be more aggressive in his coverage, and that's what he's doing. He's playing the same position. There's nothing new. But he's actually understanding that, ‘When I get this route concept, let me now take a chance and take a shot at maybe trying to go make a play.’
“Now, he should have caught the one in end zone, all right; he got up and pretended like his neck was hurt, and then came back. Basically, alligator armed. You know, extend out there and catch the ball! But I think he's just taking more chances. He's more confident, and so that's good to see Bryan on that ascending trajectory that we would like to see him on.”
On whether he says the same thing to Cook in meetings:
“Absolutely, absolutely. All of them, even Jaylen Watson. Go back, Jaylen Watson should have had two interceptions. That one pass that everyone thought was a dirt ball, it actually went through his hands and hit his stomach. So, you look at the TV copy, he should have actually caught that. I think he closed his eyes. You know, it's just like guys who are getting ready to make a tackle. If you close your eyes, you're probably going to miss it. So, you have to keep your eyes open, like my buddy Mike Singletary used to do so. But he should have had two interceptions.”
