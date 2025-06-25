Lions Star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Sounds Off on Chiefs
One game that will be must must-watch next season will be the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Arrowhead. These two teams are two of the best in the National Football League.
And next season, when these two teams match up, they could be the two best teams in football. The Lions will be contenders to come out of the NFC, and the Chiefs will be contenders to come out of the AFC.
These two will match up on prime time in Week Six on Sunday Night Football. All eyes will be on this game. And the Lions will roll up to Arrowhead with a lot of confidence because they know what they did last time they played the Chiefs at Arrowhead.
But Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is not impress by Kansas City.
“It would have been cool for sure,” said Jaylin Noel of the Houston Texans. Noel was asked if he was a Chiefs fan growing up. “Yeah,” he acknowledged. “And then now I’m like (with the) Texans, so now it’s like whatever.”
“They didn’t used to be that good,” he said. “It was like 2-14 and then ... it was really turned around when Andy Reid got there, he kind of turned it around and obviously Pat Mahomes, right? But, yeah, Chiefs fans are spoiled now.”
“Citywise, it’s a lot faster,” Noel said of Houston. “Kansas City, I call it like a medium city. Like, you have slow parts, faster parts, but Houston is a lot faster. And then, I mean, the humidity is all the time in Houston."
“Kansas City, people might not know, but Midwest in the summer, you’ve got like a month-and-a-half period, it’ll get hot. But it’s definitely an adjustment period in terms of how fast the city is and the weather. But I like it so far.”
“I’ve been in Kansas City. I was there for the draft,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown. “I’m sorry, like, I don’t know how you ... if you have money, like, I’m not living here after I get some money.” That’s pretty harsh, right? But Noel defended KC.
“I mean, you’ve just got to know the right places to go. ... But KC, it’s good vibes there,” he said. “I’m a little biased.”
