Maxx Crosby Shares Thoughts on Chiefs’ Star QB Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome their long-time AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, into Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7. This is one of the best rivalries in the National Football League, and we are going to see them go at it this Sunday.
These are two teams that do not like each other. When it comes to these two teams, you could throw all the records out the window, and all that matters at the end of the game is who comes out on top.
These two teams always battle it out when they face each other. It is going to be a good game to watch, not only because they are rivals but because these two teams have two of the best players in the NFL. For the Chiefs, it is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And for the Raiders, it is superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby. Mahomes and Crosby's rivalry has been building since the first time they faced one another.
Mahomes is trying to avoid any contact with Crosby on the field. Crosby is looking to bring down Mahomes as many times as he can. This is going to be the matchup everyone is going to keep their eyes on. It could be the deciding factor. These two give it their all every time they are out there, and this Sunday, we are going to be seeing something special.
Crosby recently talked about the rivalry with Mahomes
“Yeah, it's, I mean, the only thing I could say is ultimate respect. I know greatness when I see it, and I've been around a lot of greats. I've been around some of the best athletes and players to ever play the game, and I know he's that. And every time I get to go out there, just the energy is different. I don't know how to exactly explain it, but it's been like that for a long time now. And so he knows what type of time I'm on, and I know what type of time he's on.
He is out there doing everything he can to help his team win, and I'm doing the same thing. So when you have two guys that are - I don't wanna make it about just me and him, obviously our teams have a lot of history going against each other as well - but every time me and Pat meet up we're both on that type of time from start to finish. I
It's ultimate respect before the game, after the game. But between those lines it's war and I love it, look forward to it every single time. He is a guy, like I said, I respect so much. And like you said, when you're going against the greatest, and I look at myself as one of the greatest in the game, you just bring the best out of each other.”
“Yeah, when you're playing those division games, you know they hold a little bit more weight. You know each other very well 'cause you see each other more than any other team.
So it's really about who's gonna execute better and who's gonna be focused as a unit at a higher level for a longer time. So every time you go out there against a Pat Mahomes and Andy Reid, you really have to just be on your P's and Q's from start to finish. Everything matters, every detail matters. And we know how much this game means.”
