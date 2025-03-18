Former Chiefs WR Looking for New Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get better this offseason in hopes of being a better team next season. The Chiefs have made many moves in free agency to try to fill in the pieces that they lost. They have done their best to find players who they believe will best fit their scheme.
One thing is for sure -- they need to get help for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes did not have his best season last season. It was a bad season for Mahomes in terms of pure numbers and the Chiefs not dominating on offense week in and week out.
Even with that version of the offense, the Chiefs still made it all the way to the Super Bowl. But it is not about getting to the Super Bowl -- it is about winning it.
And the Chiefs have to be better than last season to win the Super Bowl next season. Mahomes was sacked the most in his career in 2024 and he did not have the right weapons are him at the receiver position.
The Chiefs have receiver Xavier Worthy, tight end Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice coming back. The Chiefs also re-signed Marquise Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster. These are moves that bring back players who Mahomes has built something with in terms of chemistry.
One former Chiefs receiver who was not brought back to the team is now looking to land with a new team is Mecole Hardman. On Monday, Hardman took a visit with the Chicago Bears to see if he is a potential fit with young quarterback Caleb Williams and new Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
"Hardman left for the Jets in free agency a year ago before the Chiefs traded for him in the middle of the year," said Charean Williams of NBC Sports. "He played only six games with two starts and caught 14 passes for 118 yards with Kansas City."
But Hardman's time with the Chiefs last season did not go as planned after he returned for another season, as he did not make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs for the Chiefs.
"In his six NFL seasons, Hardman has appeared in 80 games with 28 starts, catching 178 passes for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns," added Williams.
