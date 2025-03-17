Are Chiefs Done Looking at the WR Position?
After watching the Kansas City Chiefs last season, it was clear that one of their biggest needs on the offensive side of the ball was at the wide receiver position.
The Chiefs were too Travis Kelce dependent last season, and it is time for them to find him some more help.
The Chiefs thought they could get away from having an okay receiving core and having Kelce carry the load for most of the season. That was not the case when the Chiefs needed it the most. They got away with it for most of the season because they were winning, though, so it was ignored.
But in critical times in games when they needed that receiver to make that play that puts a game away, they could not find it. On paper, they have talented receivers -- but that all went downhill when the Chiefs receivers started to get injured.
The Chiefs had to turn and put most of their trust in rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who was a big-time playmaker in his first season in the NFL. But when teams keyed on him, there was no one else that could have lined up and gone to make a play.
The Chiefs traded for veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins hoping he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes could find something special to get the passing game going, but that was not the case for the Chiefs.
As free agency started, many expected the Chiefs to go after some big-time receivers, but instead, they are bringing back some of their core from last season. The Chiefs signed Marquise Hollywood Brown to a new contract and brought back Juju Smith-Schuster as well. The Chiefs did let Hopkins walk, and now he is a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
It is going to be interesting to see if the Chiefs make any other moves at the wide receiver position as the offseason continues. There are still some big names out there, and they can also look at the 2025 NFL Draft for any.
For now, the Chiefs will look to run it back with many of their known core from the last couple of seasons. Rashee Rice is also expected to be back next season after being injured.
The Chiefs will look to give Mahomes the best possible weapons to work with and if he wants another receiver, it will not be surprising to see the Chiefs make a move for one.
