Chiefs' Shaky Offensive Line Set to Add to Unit
The Kansas City Chiefs have a number of holes on their roster early in the offseason. Although they were able to retain some of their pending free agents, the Chiefs still must continue to add to their roster that is thin at multiple spots. Their primary concern this offseason should be that unit.
The Chiefs' offensive line left Patrick Mahomes out to dry in the biggest game of the year, as they were unable to adequately slow down the Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush. The Chiefs have been busy making moves along their offensive line and will likely continue to do so.
Kansas City has overlooked the offensive line for a little too long and it is now time to change that. Neglecting the unit has caught up to the Chiefs in a major way, costing them a Super Bowl. However, they will have plenty of time and opportunities to address the position group.
Anthony Pasciolla of the Pro Football Network recently released his draft with first round predictions for every team in the league. He believes the Chiefs will use the draft to again add to their offensive line since the unit's Super Bowl performance was troubling.
"The Kansas City Chiefs make an obvious selection at No. 31 after losing Joe Thuney. Tyler Booker would easily be the best offensive lineman on the board at this point, leaving the Chiefs with little room for error," Pasciolla said.
"Heading into the 2024 season, Booker shed a significant amount of weight, and his play ended up improving as a result. He didn’t allow a single sack all year on 395 pass-blocking reps, earning All-American nods as a junior guard and landing on CSN’s All-SEC team as an honorable mention."
The Chiefs would be wise to add as much talent as they in case on the offensive line, and their skill positions as well. Mahomes has proven what he can do when he has legitimate talent around him. His contract plays a large role in the struggle to add around him, but the team must protect him.
By drafting Booker or any other solid offensive lineman, the Chiefs are ensuring they are doing the best the can to protect the best quarterback in the league and opening up the Chiefs' ground game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.