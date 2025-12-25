Bold Final Prediction for Chiefs-Broncos Christmas Showdown

On this Christmas day, we look ahead to what the Kansas City Chiefs have in store for fans against the Denver Broncos. However, this Chiefs team rolling out onto the field tonight doesn't look like your typical dynasty team.

Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice are among other offensive performers who won't be in action for the remainder of the season, allowing the younger Chiefs to step up and prove something to the world and the organization. While it may be a bleak roster for fans, it's promising for the future.

Chris Oladokun will be getting the start at quarterback, and he's got one very reliable receiving option in veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who could be playing in his final game at Arrowhead in his career. While the future is promising, Kelce must get the ball more times than not this game.

Final Prediction

The Chiefs are going to lose this game, but Chiefs Kingdom will be optimistic about the outcome. The Broncos are bound for the playoffs and they have a strong chance at running the gauntlet in the playoffs. That being said, this young Chiefs roster will keep this game very close.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Some Christmas magic is going to be on the Chiefs' side tonight, as the typical favorites are the underdogs. Oladokun will make his presence known in this game, assuming one big play is in store that will have Arrowhead rocking. All in all, this Chiefs team has nothing to lose.

While some fans want the team to lose out for the remaining games of the season to improve their draft pick spot this spring, the players on the field will not let up, regardless of the outcome being pointless. No professional player goes out on the field and wants to lose, especially on a holiday so special for many like Christmas.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) passes during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A side prediction is that Kelce will lead the Chiefs in receiving yards tonight, and he will score at least one touchdown. A Kelce touchdown on Christmas would have Arrowhead rocking, and it will be from that moment when the Chiefs team locks in for a super competitive battle.

While these predictions might be too optimistic, there's nothing wrong with rooting for the underdog to lose but do so in a proving manner. If this team can show fight, there's a real chance this franchise goes back to the dance next year with everyone back and healthy.

