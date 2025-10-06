Monday Night Spotlights Important Draft Class for Both Chiefs, Jaguars

Arrowhead Report

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inside the locker room at the Chiefs’ training facility, just like their alignment for every snap when Patrick Mahomes calls his cadence, Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey are neighbors.

Fortunately, those longtime neighbors don’t get tired of each other. In fact, just the opposite. The two knew each other long before they became teammates in Kansas City’s 2021 draft.

“We met in high school, actually,” Humphrey said in that locker room on Saturday, “known each other for a long time. But we ended up working out, doing combine training in the same place, so we got really close there, and then ended up both here.”

trey smith, isiah pachec
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Smith had similar memories, which began long before Humphrey became widely known as the best center in the league.

“I was blessed,” the starting right guard said Thursday, “fortunate to be here and to still go to work with Creed. Seeing him, playing beside him, that's awesome. We were in draft training together.”

creed humphre
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Timely and timeless

That camaraderie is significant for two reasons, one timely and one timeless.

First, the NFL’s 2021 draft class will be prominent when the Chiefs (2-2) play on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) in an AFC clash with the Jaguars (3-1). In addition to Smith and Humphrey, Monday features that draft’s No. 1 overall choice, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and its revitalized No. 25-overall selection, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Second, Smith was supposed to go much higher that year. Instead, blood clots dropped him to the sixth round, where Kansas City snagged him at No. 226 overall. Humphrey, who went 63rd overall in the second round, was there to welcome him. Their relationship hasn’t just been Mahomes clean in the pocket. It’s also forged an important pillar in the culture of that locker room.

trevor lawrenc
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jaguars '21 class on display, too

But the Chiefs will have their hands full on Monday night. Etienne, drafted with a 2021 pick acquired as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade with the Rams, is the league’s only player this year with multiple rushing games of at least 120 yards. He entered the week ranked third in the NFL with 394 rushing yards. And like Smith and Humphrey, Lawrence and Etienne already had a great relationship before the draft. They were college teammates at Clemson.

Left tackle Walker Little and cornerback Tyson Campbell are also still with Jacksonville from that class, and figure to play a prominent role in whether the Jaguars can beat Kansas City on Monday.

travis etienn
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) celebrates as she scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best record since 2021

But Kansas City’s 2021 draft class has experienced far more success. In fact, since the beginning of that season, the Chiefs own the league’s best regular-season record (54-18, .750). Buffalo ranks second (52-20, .722) and Philadelphia third (52-21, .712). Jacksonville is 28th (28-44, .389).

The Chiefs’ initial selection that year, linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round (58th overall) out of Missouri, has become Steve Spagnuolo’s most trusted player, the quarterback of the defense.

“Having a guy like Nick Bolton,” Smith said, “I used to knock heads with him at Missouri. And having a guy like Noah Gray, who's a great tight end for our team, who does a lot of stuff and at times is underappreciated but is a hell of a player.”

Gray has built that locker-room reputation by consistently serving as an important target in the pass progression of Mahomes. And Gray also looks back on his class with fond memories and optimistic hope.

noah gra
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) looks for the best way through the Giants defense, Sunday, September 21, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Oh yeah, and we’ve grown a lot,” Gray said in the locker room on Saturday. “And I think the thing I like the most is how close we are, and how good those guys are.

“They’re some really good friends, and it's just been fun being able to play alongside them every single year, grind with them, work with them, just go through it with them, win Super Bowls with them.”

nick bolton, jalen hurt
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) fumbles the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023 / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nothing for granted

Smith doesn’t take those friends and teammates for granted.

“Yeah, it's cool to see those same guys and familiar faces,” Smith added, “quite a few of us still here. And just having a good friendship and a good rapport with all your guys, and seeing them succeed. And knowing we all came in together at the time and still having an established level of success here. It's a really cool feeling.”

