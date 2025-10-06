Monday Night Spotlights Important Draft Class for Both Chiefs, Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inside the locker room at the Chiefs’ training facility, just like their alignment for every snap when Patrick Mahomes calls his cadence, Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey are neighbors.
Fortunately, those longtime neighbors don’t get tired of each other. In fact, just the opposite. The two knew each other long before they became teammates in Kansas City’s 2021 draft.
“We met in high school, actually,” Humphrey said in that locker room on Saturday, “known each other for a long time. But we ended up working out, doing combine training in the same place, so we got really close there, and then ended up both here.”
Smith had similar memories, which began long before Humphrey became widely known as the best center in the league.
“I was blessed,” the starting right guard said Thursday, “fortunate to be here and to still go to work with Creed. Seeing him, playing beside him, that's awesome. We were in draft training together.”
Timely and timeless
That camaraderie is significant for two reasons, one timely and one timeless.
First, the NFL’s 2021 draft class will be prominent when the Chiefs (2-2) play on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) in an AFC clash with the Jaguars (3-1). In addition to Smith and Humphrey, Monday features that draft’s No. 1 overall choice, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and its revitalized No. 25-overall selection, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
Second, Smith was supposed to go much higher that year. Instead, blood clots dropped him to the sixth round, where Kansas City snagged him at No. 226 overall. Humphrey, who went 63rd overall in the second round, was there to welcome him. Their relationship hasn’t just been Mahomes clean in the pocket. It’s also forged an important pillar in the culture of that locker room.
Jaguars '21 class on display, too
But the Chiefs will have their hands full on Monday night. Etienne, drafted with a 2021 pick acquired as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade with the Rams, is the league’s only player this year with multiple rushing games of at least 120 yards. He entered the week ranked third in the NFL with 394 rushing yards. And like Smith and Humphrey, Lawrence and Etienne already had a great relationship before the draft. They were college teammates at Clemson.
Left tackle Walker Little and cornerback Tyson Campbell are also still with Jacksonville from that class, and figure to play a prominent role in whether the Jaguars can beat Kansas City on Monday.
Best record since 2021
But Kansas City’s 2021 draft class has experienced far more success. In fact, since the beginning of that season, the Chiefs own the league’s best regular-season record (54-18, .750). Buffalo ranks second (52-20, .722) and Philadelphia third (52-21, .712). Jacksonville is 28th (28-44, .389).
The Chiefs’ initial selection that year, linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round (58th overall) out of Missouri, has become Steve Spagnuolo’s most trusted player, the quarterback of the defense.
“Having a guy like Nick Bolton,” Smith said, “I used to knock heads with him at Missouri. And having a guy like Noah Gray, who's a great tight end for our team, who does a lot of stuff and at times is underappreciated but is a hell of a player.”
Gray has built that locker-room reputation by consistently serving as an important target in the pass progression of Mahomes. And Gray also looks back on his class with fond memories and optimistic hope.
“Oh yeah, and we’ve grown a lot,” Gray said in the locker room on Saturday. “And I think the thing I like the most is how close we are, and how good those guys are.
“They’re some really good friends, and it's just been fun being able to play alongside them every single year, grind with them, work with them, just go through it with them, win Super Bowls with them.”
Nothing for granted
Smith doesn’t take those friends and teammates for granted.
“Yeah, it's cool to see those same guys and familiar faces,” Smith added, “quite a few of us still here. And just having a good friendship and a good rapport with all your guys, and seeing them succeed. And knowing we all came in together at the time and still having an established level of success here. It's a really cool feeling.”
