One Free Agent Kansas City Chiefs Must Sign — No Excuses

Heading into free agency next week, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to retool their roster, restructuring it to maintain stability and strength ahead of the 2026 season. Their days of dominating the league year after year remain in sight, but a change in philosophy could be coming this year, starting with their offseason approach.

General manager Brett Veach isn't one to throw high-value draft choices away when the opportunity arises (see: 2022 NFL Draft). That likely changes this offseason unless they make a spectacular trade for A.J. Brown or a high-end draft prospect. After trading former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round pick and some Day Three change, the team will want to build through the draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, after creating cap space through the McDuffie trade, the release of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, and the restructuring of Patrick Mahomes' contract, Kansas City sits in a great spot to spend, especially at the skill positions. There is one player in free agency that the Chiefs must sign with no excuse: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Why Etienne is a paramount target for the Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Etienne was one of my favorite running backs to watch this past season. I thought he truly became the player many expected him to be under Liam Coen, and he thrived within his system to the surprise of many, myself included. After totaling 296 touches, roughly 1,400 scrimmage yards, and 13 touchdowns last season, Etienne could be a sought-after running back to the excitement of the Chiefs.

What Etienne provides for the Chiefs is something they attempted with Isiah Pacheco, a similar hard-running tailback. However, the Jaguars' star ball carrier plays with good vision and knows how to get skinny when the smallest creases open up. Paired with the sudden explosiveness and a dynamic skill set in the open field, the Chiefs have not had in a long time.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) in the first quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, Brashard Smith provides some of that, but he does not have the size or physicality that Etienne has shown. The Chiefs need a running back with this dynamic playmaking ability and three-down skill set that could provide Mahomes with a reliable weapon out of the backfield. This is the perfect player and scheme fit for Kansas City and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

If the Chiefs can't land Etienne, it is a tough swing-and-miss for Veach, despite being in position to select Jeremiyah Love at No. 9 overall in the NFL Draft this April. That is why, to avoid the possibility of selecting a tailback, no matter the talent, high in the draft, Etienne's skill set is one the Chiefs must not allow to get far.