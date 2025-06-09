Mystery Surrounding the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their offensive line struggles this offseason by getting the players they wanted in free agency, and they also took some offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. But just because the Chiefs addressed the offensive line this offseason, it does not mean it will just get better. The Chiefs will have to work on the offensive line all summer long.
All the questions for the offensive line will stay with the Chiefs, not only leading up to the start of the 2025 season, but they will follow them throughout all of next season. It is something that the Chiefs will need to be better at because if they are not, it could be a long season for the team, and we could see a very disappointing season.
Many teams want to beat the Chiefs and have gotten better in the offseason. Even with the Chiefs being the team to beat, they have to come out strong.
Showing that they can have a better offense than last season, and that it looks different, starting with a good offensive line that will lead to having a good run game and getting back to having those explosive plays in the passing game, leading to quick points.
A thing that will help the Chiefs heading into next season with the offensive line is the fact that they have a good coaching staff lead by head coach Andy Reid that has done a good job in bringing in the right players and figuring out how to get them playing their best football in there career with the Chiefs.
But for now, that is the biggest mystery for the Chiefs. The offensive line is something they have been trying to fix for the last couple of years but it has not come to light because of all the winning they have been doing. But after their Super Bowl LIX loss, they know they have to go in a different direction.
"Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times (including a single-game most six times in the Super Bowl) last season," said Tyler Dragon of USA Today. "After a subpar season upfront, the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, moved Kingsley Suamataia inside to guard and drafted Josh Simmons in the first round. It remains to be seen if Kansas City's revamped O-line will be improved."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.