Stats Don't Lie: When Patrick Mahomes Shined the Most
Since getting drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown off his god given talents. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl MVP has been one of the Chiefs', if not the best, draft selections in franchise history.
Last season, the Chiefs as a collective continued to showcase why they are considered one of the best teams in the National Football League. Concluding their regular season with a strong 15-2 record helped elevate the franchise past several teams to punch their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl.
That being said, none of it could have happened without Mahomes manning down the offense all season long. In fact, when the season seemed to drag out, that's when Mahomes turned up in high gear to get his team where they ended up.
Through the first eight games of the season, Mahomes totaled a completion rate of 69.9%, had a passer rating of 90.1, and threw for 11 touchdowns. The downside, however, was his interception total, as he was picked off nine different times during that time span.
As they neared the back half of the season, that's when quarterbacks need to shine the brightest if they and their squad have any hope of making the playoffs. Luckily for the Chiefs Kingdom, their quarterback has proven he can thrive under pressure.
In weeks nine through 16, Mahomes only saw his completion rate decrease from 69.9% to 65.4%, but he was throwing the ball more. Earning 204 completions, the Chiefs' quarterback saw his passer rating increase to 96.4, throwing for 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
The month of November was the strongest for Mahomes, earning himself a passer rating of 100.4, the highest it got last season. Even into December, Mahomes didn't see much of his production decrease, as he earned a 97 passer rating, and threw zero interceptions during the month.
Perhaps all the big stage moments for Mahomes have made him comfortable during the high leverage moments of the season, especially with all the one score games the franchise found themselves involved in.
Going into the new campaign, the Chiefs will thrive the most if Mahomes can turn up the jets later into the season as he did last year while maintaining his excellence during the beginning of the campaign.
