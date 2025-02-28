Chiefs S Justin Reid Ranked Among NFL's Top Free Agents
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs' defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League last season. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has his defense flying around the field.
One key piece of the defense can be on the move this off season. Safety Justin Reid is set to become a free agent in March. And with the Chiefs focusing on the offense first, Reid can be the odd man out. Reid will have a lot of suitors and it is possible that the Chiefs will not offer what other teams are.
Reid is one of the top safeties in this year's free-agent class. Reid is a great safety who has an eye for the ball every time it comes his way. Reid can also play well in coverage and can get to the quarterback when asked to.
Reid came in at No. 26 on a recent NFL Network free agents ranking list.
"Veteran safeties don’t often get paid in free agency, yet Reid has stabilized two defenses (Texans and Chiefs) during his seven-year career," said NFL Daily Host Gregg Rosenthal.
Reid also expressed that he wants to come back and play for the Chiefs next season after the team's Super Bowl LIX loss.
"Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together," said Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid on X/Twitter.
"I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is - I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever."
The Chiefs will need to take a strong look at resigning Reid. A safety like Reid is hard to replace.
