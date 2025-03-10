2025 NFL Free Agency: Tracking Every Chiefs Move
It is finally here. The 2025 NFL free agency period is upon us with the legal tampering period beginning this afternoon.
The Chiefs are not expected to be big players in free agency as they continue to have limited cap space, perpetuated by recent signings/ moved.
GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid have a lot of work ahead of them as the team looks to make their fourth straight Super Bowl.
Veach spoke about the tackle position at the NFL Combine.
"I think, like every offseason, I don't want to speak for all the teams but I think every offseason it's offensive line and defensive line. I mean, you got to get a quarterback, right, and so we have one, and we're blessed to have one. But I think if you look at how we've handled the offseasons, whether it was a Joe Thuney or trading for a (Orlando) Brown or a (Jawaan) Taylor or Frank Clark or Chris Jones, it's Mike Danna last year." Said Veach. "We're always investing in the offensive and defensive lines. It's just some years you have more numbers to work with than others."
"That would probably be a similar challenge this year, and it's just coming up with some different, unique plans. But I think our priority is always on the fronts first, and this will be no different."
So, what moves will the Chiefs ultimately make this week as they have their first opportunity to reload? We are about to find out, and the team certainly made it even more interesting with a number of big moves last week.
The team traded away Joe Thuney and franchise tagged Trey Smith.
This week offers the Chiefs their best chance to take a look at how to replace them and rebuild the roster.
So, what is next? We are about to find out.
Make sure you keep up with us here as we track every possible Chiefs move. From signings, former players moving onto a different squad, latest reports, and more, we will keep track of every free agency related right here in one spot.
So buckle in and get ready. The free agency frenzy is set to begin.
