2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Bolster Defensive Front in Latest Mock
Super Bowl LIX exposed the Chiefs’ shortcomings in the trenches, highlighting weaknesses on both the offensive and defensive lines. With pressing needs going into the offseason, the Chiefs will have to be aggressive in free agency while hitting on their draft picks.
NFL draft strategist Dan Parr recently released his predictions for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now that the draft order is completely set, the Chiefs will hold the 31st overall pick. Kansas City's most pressing needs are at their fronts, while some might say they also lack at wide receiver. In Parr's mock, he sees the Chiefs landing junior defensive tackle Derrick Harmon out of Oregon.
In this scenario, the Chiefs address their pressing offensive line issues in free agency. That frees them up to look at the other side of the ball in the draft. As my colleague Chad Reuter has pointed out, Chris Jones is currently the only defensive tackle the Chiefs have under contract for the 2025 season.- Dan Parr
The Chiefs can't simply ignore their line problems, either they fix the offensive line in the draft and sign some defensive talent in free agency or vice versa. Harmon would make a great fit alongside the great Chris Jones. As it stands, they have no one else.
Jones will be 31 once the season starts, so who knows how long he can keep this level of production. To bring in an athletic specimen such as Harmon to develop under Steve Spagnuolo's defense and the from Jones, would be in the Chiefs best interest.
Harmon, who red-shirted his freshman year, has been nothing but a star for Oregon's defense. Since his first season seeing the field in 2022, Harmon has only improved. Last season, Harmon set a career high in sacks (5), tackles (45), and forced fumbles (2). Standing at 6'5" and 310 pounds, Harmon possesses the size and strength to be a disruptive force on the Chiefs' defensive front.
With Harmon hopefully locked in as a starting DT, the Chiefs could focus their energy and resources on signing offensive line talent that could potentially replace standout guard Trey Smith, if he truly decides to leave in free agency.
Beyond the trenches, the Chiefs may also look to add depth at tight end, ensuring they have a backup if Travis Kelce decides to hang it up. As the Combine unfolds, Derrick Harmon will have the chance to showcase his skillset, and prove to the Chiefs' front office that he has what it takes to be a first-round draft pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.