2025 NFL Draft: Standout WR Falls to the Chiefs in Recent Mock
With two wide receivers possibly heading to new teams in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs suddenly have a need for an extra pass-catcher. Along with the uncertainty of tight end Travis Kelce, it would be unwise for the Chiefs to not at least take a glance towards that department.
According to Fox Sports, Kansas City is going to see a talented wideout fall to them come draft day. Filice predicts that the Chiefs will select Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka with their late first-round selection.
"While offensive line seems like the obvious choice here after their performance in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes needs another weapon with Travis Kelce aging and Xavier Worthy still learning the nuisances of being a complete receiver at the next level," Fox explained. "Egbuka is the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receptions and had double-digit touchdown catches in two of his last three seasons in Columbus. He's a possession receiver who serves as a great compliment to Worthy's deep-threat ability."
The Ohio State Buckeyes had one of the most talented receiving rooms the college football world has seen since the 2019 LSU Tigers. Headlined by true freshman Jeremiah Smith, many fans seemed to forget about Egbuka and his 1,000-yard efforts. Sophomore Carnell Tate was also a big factor for the Buckeyes' offense, as he was highly regarded as one of the nation's best third-options.
While Smith and Tate will continue to lead the reigning champs for future years, it's Egbuka who's finally ready to enter the big leagues. Coming fresh off a national title with the Buckeyes, Egbuka knows what it means to have a winning mindset, which is why he's going to fit seamlessly within Reid's scheme and team culture.
Hitting the 1K mark this season was no easy feat for Egbuka, especially not while playing alongside the most hyped-up high school receiver prospect in history. Even with all the attention on Smith, Egbuka played a huge factor in Ohio State's title run this season, and is bound to bring that same intensity to KC.
With Kelce's future sure to clear up with time, fans could get a clearer idea of what a rookie WR would bring to the Chiefs offense, and what role Egbuka is likely to take on throughout next season. No matter where he's put on the field, Egbuka is sure to be a reliable option for any quarterback in the NFL.
