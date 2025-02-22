2nd-Year Chiefs Who Could Take a Leap in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2025 offseason with more questions than answers. The team failed to complete the historic three-peat in Super Bowl LIX, which opened up the wounds that were conceled for much of the season.
As the Chiefs begin the pre-draft process with the NFL Scouting Combine, they'll need an answer soon from tight end Travis Kelce on what his future is along with the potential salary cap issues that are to come. With that said, the 2024 draft class will need to step up in some way going into their second year in the league.
Kansas City may begin to follow the steps of the Los Angeles Rams philsophy of "draft and develop" while putting their young players on the field. Let's look at three players that could take a leap in their second year with the franchise.
Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver
This is one of the easiest players to project a significant leap forward in 2025. Worthy exploded in the second half against the Eagles and finished the day with over 157 yards and two touchdowns. His speed flashed on occasion during his rookie year but the expectation this year should be for him to full weaponize it.
Worthy has rare speed that few have come by in the league's history. The Chiefs have missed a player like him since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins a few years ago. If things go according to plan, the former Texas Longhorn standout could erupt for a breakout campaign as one of the league's best young playmakers.
Jaden Hicks, Safety
With Justin Reid as a free agent this offseason, the Chiefs may not have to look far for his successor. Hicks was a standout player at Washington State and emerged late last season as an immediate contriubtor to the secondary. Should Reid test the open market, Hicks is capable of becoming a high-level player at his position.
The former Cougar is a bigger safety but moves like a cornerback with great flexibility, versatility, football intelligence, and a knack at finding the football. It wouldn't come as a surprise to see Hicks become a key asset for Kansas City's defense in 2025.
Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle
Things didn't go according to plan for Suamataia in his rookie season. After the Chiefs gave him a shot at playing time during the season, they benched him due to inconsistent play and a lack of offensive stability. Yet, this is not the end of his story with AFC champions.
Suamataia is an athletic amrvel at the tackle position with an outstanding physical profile but is as raw as they come at offensive tackle. Benching him may have been the best thing for him and he should be competion for the starting left tackle spot this summer. If he progresses, Suamataia will quickly take a nice leap forward and a hopeful stallworth of the Chiefs offensive line.
