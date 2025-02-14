Analyst Drops Outlandish Take on Andy Reid's Chiefs Future
The Kansas City Chiefs will need to take a different approach this offseason following the sad ending in the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, among all the changes that need to be considered, head coach Andy Reid should not fall into that category.
The Chiefs head coach was on the receiving end of one of the more outlandish takes since the Super Bowl defeat. According to Fox analyst Rib Parker, he believes that Reid's run in Kansas City is up, and the franchise will need a new leader steering the ship.
"Andy Reid should step down as head coach," Parker said. "This fall off the cliff is two years in the making. Last year they won the Super Bowl so it covered up how bad things were... Andy Reid is supposed to be an offensive genius, why is Patrick Mahomes struggling so much?"
The take that Reid has fallen off over the past two season's isn't reflected in the Chiefs achievements. As analysts often say, just get to the playoffs and everyone starts with a clean slate, and that has been exactly what the Chiefs have done over the past three seasons, two of which ending with them hoisting the trophy everyone wants above their heads.
Coach Reid has expressed that he will know when it is time for him to step away from the game of football, and following the loss in the Super Bowl, Reid's time has yet to come. When looking at what Reid has been able to do with the franchise, there doesn't seem to be any warning signs that he should step down.
"There's no way I'm letting Andy Reid go because he is overall, you know, running this thing, steering the ship. That guy has got us to three Super Bowl's in a row," Kelvin Washington said in retaliation to Parker's claim.
Since taking over the helm as Chiefs head coach in 2013, Reid has a record of 143-53 during the regular season with the franchise. Reid holds the winningest record in Chiefs head coach history. Safe to say his job isn't in jeopardy following the attempt at three-peating, and this is just another ridiculous take.
