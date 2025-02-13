Bold Prediction Showcases A Possible Reality for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are turning the page to the offseason after coming up short in Super Bowl LIX. Following their 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, questions will arise about the future of the organization but not in the regard that they need to hit the reset button.
Kansas City will still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. That means they’ll still be formidable opponents but likely not to the level they’ve been at for the last three years with the salary cap issues they face this offseason.
With the season complete, the offseason and way-too-early 2025 bold predictions are flying around. Sports Illustrated senior writer Conner Orr shared one bold prediction for every NFL team going into the new league year. His prediction for the Chiefs isn’t a smoldering bold prediction but it’s bold nonetheless. Orr predicts that the three-time reigning AFC champions will not be back in the biggest game of the year for the next three seasons.
“The Chiefs will miss the Super Bowl next season, and each of the next two seasons,” Orr said. “The (New England) Patriots had several gaps between Super Bowls amid their two-decade dynasty, and so will Kansas City.”
The Patriots went 10 years without winning the Lombardi Trophy but had a couple of appearances sprinkled in during their decade-long drought. Orr pointed out that as the team gets older from a coaching and player perspective, keeping the same group around will be difficult to maintain.
“This isn’t an anti–Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes take, but it is an acknowledgment that good players get old and great role players are difficult to keep around when there are so many clubs with deep pockets in free agency,” Orr explained. “Relief is on the way for those who would like to see some new blood in the big game.”
It’s hard not to disagree with Orr’s bold prediction. There is a chance that the Chiefs fail to reach the Super Bowl for a while as other teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are due for a piece of the pie. However, it would not come as a shock to anyone if Kansas City reaches a rare fourth-consecutive matchup in Santa Clara next year.
