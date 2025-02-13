Should Chiefs Keep Eye On TE Options in Free Agency?
Now that the 2024 season has officially concluded, the Kansas City Chiefs will need to take some things into consideration. Since multiple receivers are set to hit free agency, the franchise will need to make bold decisions on what is best for the future.
Tight end Travis Kelce before the Super Bowl told reporters that he has more left in the tank for the game of football, but after the defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, his response on the idea of retirement changed.
"I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said, addressing his potential retirement on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that, if I do come back, that it’s going to be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-a**ing it, and I’m fully here for them."
Kelce has been with the Chiefs since he got drafted in the third round by the franchise in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since debuting, Kelce has played 174 games with Kansas City, has crossed the 1,000 mark with receptions (1,004), has 12,151 receiving yards and a career total 77 touchdowns.
Kelce, should he decide to return, will be playing in his age 35-36 season, and as Kansas City's primary tight end, the franchise might need to look elsewhere to replace him for the future. After all, the day comes where these players bodies can't hold up anymore.
Noah Gray has been the second string option behind Kelce for the past four seasons. At just 25 years of age, Gray could be the answer to fill in for Kelce if he decides to hang up the cleats. If the Chiefs do not go that direction, it wouldn't be surprising at all if they went out and made a big splash knowing players would want to compete for Andy Reid.
There are a slew of tight ends available in free agency this summer, but none that would seem to be able to fill the massive hole Kelce will leave when he decides to retire. If that day is sooner rather than later, the Chiefs have some work to do.
