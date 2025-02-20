Analyst Exposes Intriguing Concern for Chiefs WR
The Kansas City Chiefs ran into significant issues with their receiving corps this past year, as Rashee Rice suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 and Marquise Brown missed most of the campaign due to a shoulder injury he sustained in preseason.
Outside of those two wide receivers, the Chiefs did not have a whole lot on their depth chart other than Xavier Worthy, which resulted in a rather pedestrian year for Kansas City's aerial attack. And it obviously showed in the Super Bowl.
To make matters worse, Brown is slated to hit free agency this offseason, so the Chiefs could end up losing one of their top weapons.
But is it possible that may not be a bad thing? ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks so, as he feels that the former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick may be a bit redundant in Kansas City.
"Brown has the speed to be a downfield threat, but the Chiefs used him more as a gadget player and runaway option on crossing routes. They already have someone who can do that in Xavier Worthy," Barnwell wrote.
He then mentioned that Kansas City would probably be better off going out and nabbing a possession receiver that better fits between Rice and Worthy.
"If they're going to add a third wideout around Worthy and Rashee Rice, they would probably prefer a bigger option who can work the middle of the field and take over some of the work between the numbers from Travis Kelce," Barnwell added.
The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal last March and were expecting him to play a significant role in their offense, but things just did not work out that way.
Even once Brown returned in Week 16, it was clear that he still wasn't up to speed, managing just nine catches for 91 yards in two regular-season games and putting forth minimal production in the playoffs.
With Worthy comprising Patrick Mahomes' clear deep threat heading into 2025, Kansas City would probably be better served adding a more sure-handed pass-catcher to supplement the passing game. Brown certainly isn't that with his lifetime 59.6 percent catch rate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.