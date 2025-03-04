Analyst Lists Chiefs' Ideal Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot on their to-do list for the 2025 offseason. A major overhaul is coming, both offensively and defensively. The Chiefs have a large amount of key pieces hitting free agency, so they'll have to be aggressive in order to fill their roles before next year.
While everybody has their own opinions on how the Chiefs should approach signing free agents and drafting prospects, PFF analyst Thomas Valentine took it upon himself to list the Chiefs' ideal plan during this offseason:
"The Chiefs were blown away in Super Bowl 59, losing to the Eagles 40-22 in a game that was only close after the coin flip," Valentine wrote. "It was an unlikely humbling for a team that has endured nothing but the sweet taste of success over the past two seasons, and it’s a feeling they won’t forget any time soon. However, it’s worth noting the obvious: The Chiefs will be competing for a Super Bowl as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. The goal now should be to retool and prepare for another run."
He's right. As long as the Chiefs have the duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, the supporting cast won't matter, they'll be in contention for another ring. However, while Mahomes may mean a great deal to this organization, he can't do it all by himself. The Chiefs have already franchise-tagged Trey Smith for next season, but Valentine states that this is only the start of what KC needs to do to get back to the big game:
"Tagging Trey Smith at guard is a step in the right direction, but the Chiefs will need to likely address the left tackle position and add another playmaker or two on offense," Valentine continued. "The bulk of a Super Bowl-winning roster is still there; it’s just about adding a few more pieces."
The left tackle position is what has haunted the Chiefs for so long now. They've tried to fix it, but nothing has stuck yet. Rookie Kingsley Suamataia was supposed to be the answer, but he wasn't. They tried moving Joe Thuney out wide, but it wasn't sustainable. If the Chiefs can't find a permanent solution, it's going to haunt them next season as well.
