Analyst Says Chiefs Can Do More For Patrick Mahomes
All last season, the Kansas City Chiefs were trying to figure out the offensive line once again -- especially the left tackle position. The Chiefs have struggled over the years at getting the right protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
It all got exposed last season, but it was not really talked about because Mahomes still got his team back to the Super Bowl. But in that Super Bowl, it was clear that the way you beat the Chiefs is getting pressure with the front four and getting Mahomes on the ground.
Mahomes was sacked 36 times last season, making it the most sacks he has taken in his career. Mahomes still went out there and did what he could to get his team back to the promise land for the third straight year, but it was too much for him to handle all the pressure.
This offseason the Chiefs have addressed the offensive line by signing Jaylon Moore and keeping Trey Smith, but some people around the league believe that those signings are still not going to be enough to protect Mahomes all season.
Another problem the offense is facing is the lack of weapons that Mahomes can throw to. We have seen Mahomes be successful for many different wide receivers but they need to get him another good one if they are serious about competing.
One analyst believes that the Chiefs are failing Mahomes because of the lack of support they have around him.
"Yes, I watched the Super Bowl. That man [Patrick Mahomes] looked like a victim to me," said NFL Analyst Domonique Foxworth on ESPN's First Take. "It is like the Bears; it is obvious what they had to address. The Bears went and did it. The Chiefs lost their best offensive lineman. Their guard, who was also their best tackle, left. And the way that they answered it was by getting a back up tackle from the 49ers to be the best quarterback in the league blindslide protection."
"It does feel like they have failed him. They tried to fix this position through the draft in the past, they tried to sign right tackles to make them left tackles, and now they are trying to sign a backup tackle to make him a starter. I do not know how we argue that there was one big thing they had to solve this year with their offensive line; they have not solved it yet."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE