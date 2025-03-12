Chiefs Leave Super Bowl Window Open with Key Additions On OL
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another good season in 2024. The Chiefs had plenty of success but did not finish the season like they would have liked to. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in dominating fashion.
The Chiefs got exposed in that game and if they want a different result next season they will have to make some move this offseason.
The Chiefs got away with a lot of problems on the offensive side of the ball last season. They did not have much of a run game, their wide receiving core was hurt, and the offensive line had plenty of trouble keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the green grass.
The Chiefs have made some moves to improve their offensive line as free agency has opened up this week and that has given them a better opportunity to keep their Super Bowl window open. All teams know if you cannot protect the quarterback you have no shot at winning in the NFL.
One move they have made to make sure that Mahomes has a proper left tackle next season, was by signing of the best up and coming tackle in the league. The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore.
Moore has learned from one of the best left tackles in NFL history in Trent Williams. Moore was the back up to Williams but now will have the chance to finally show why he can become one of the best left tackles in the NFL, protecting the best quarterback in the league.
"The Chiefs' quest for a starting left tackle is over, at least for now. They had four players start for them at left tackle last season. The first three --Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and D.J. Humphries-- were each found lacking at various times and benched," said ESPN Chiefs Reporter Adam Teicher.
"The Chiefs finally moved left guard Joe Thuneyto left tackle, but he was always looked at as a stopgap measure at his new position and has since been traded to the Chicago Bears."
Now the Chiefs will look to see what they can do in next month's draft to make their roster better. But as of now the Chiefs Super Bowl window is wide open.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE