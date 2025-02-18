Analyst Sees Chiefs Running It Back With Simple, Familiar Strategy
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady are the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls since 2018, when Mahomes became the full-time starter in Kansas City.
Mahomes has won so consistently over his seven seasons that Kansas City’s fortunes, like clockwork, boil down to two games each year, the AFC Championship and Super Bowl. And that’s why ESPN analyst Ben Solak ignores those who doubt Kansas City’s ability to return next season.
“Having lost the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion with the worst game of his career,” Solak told Kay Adams on Monday’s edition of Up and Adams, “we're going to get into another offseason of, ‘Is Mahomes really elite?’ Yeah, he is. That offense is going to be better because it's hard to imagine it being any worse than it was with No. 15 at the helm.”
With Mahomes at the helm in 2024, Kansas City went 12-0 in one-score games. Despite injuries to his top receiver and running back, and porous offensive tackles, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 15-2 record. Kansas City ranked second in converting third downs (48.5 percent).
General manager Brett Veach has proven he can replace starters with strong selections in the middle of the draft. Should the Chiefs allow guard Trey Smith, linebacker Nick Bolton or safety Justin Reid to leave in free agency, Solak isn’t worried
“You're probably hoping to let some big contracts leave,” Solak said. “Trey Smith, I think being a guy, Nick Bolton, being guys that hopefully you can replace them in the draft in the middle rounds. And Veach has typically been a pretty good drafter outside of Round 1.”
“They’re probably hoping to get younger and get a little bit faster at the wide-receiver position.”
Wide receiver is where Rashee Rice is expected to return from season-ending knee surgery. That with a healthy Isiah Pacheco over a full year, an upgrade at offensive tackle, and the NFL’s best defensive coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo, should combine to produce similar results in 2025.
“Rice comes back healthy,” Solak said, “the offense improves a little bit, and Spags just plugs all the holes you have on defense, and you run this thing back. Just like that.”
