Could Ronnie Stanley Be Answer to Chiefs' LT Problem?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs can boost their offensive line by signing AFC Rival, the Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley has played well for the Ravens. He is one of the reasons quarterback Lamar Jackson had a massive season last year. It will be a great pick up for the Chiefs. And it gave Mahomes the protections that he needs to make the offense explosive again.
Stanely time with the Ravens looks to be up. The Ravens are looking to save money and Stanely will be a big target for multiple teams in free agency. The Ravens will most likely not match the price that other teams are willing to offer Stanely. Many have Stanely as the top offensive lineman in free agency and the Chiefs have to at least take a swing on him.
"So we have a center and that is it," said NFL Analyst Nate Tice. "I was trying to break down what they are gonna do this offseason because I am like they still need so much. They need another skilled guy in some way, shape, and form. They need two. They need a running back, they need a tight end potentially. They need at least another receiver, maybe two. They need a left tackle. They need a right guard ... That is a lot."
The Chiefs and Mahomes got to the Super Bowl with a bad offensive line. Now get him a good or better offensive line, Mahomes will do his part and make the offense look explosive once again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE