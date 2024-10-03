Andy Reid Discusses Rashee Rice Injury Uncertainty, How KC Proceeds Without No. 1 WR
While the Kansas City Chiefs stand as the lone 4-0 team in the AFC, the Chiefs' offense has been ravaged by injuries through the early weeks of the season. Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who had taken a top role as KC's No. 1 pass catcher, suffered a serious knee injury during a collision with Patrick Mahomes as the duo attempted to make a tackle following an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Early reports regarding Rice's knee indicated that the team feared that Rice had torn his ACL, which would have ended his 2024 season.
On Monday, more optimistic reports began to surface, providing some cause for hope regarding Rice's chance to return this season, as Adam Schefter of ESPN said that the Chiefs were "hoping that it's not as bad as they feared."
On Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and was asked if there's a sense of optimism regarding Rice's chance to return compared to when he last spoke to the media on Monday.
"I think it's just wait-and-see, is where we're at," Reid said. "For his sake, we're really hoping that things work out for the best, but let's just see where it goes and leave it up to the doctors to see. I'm definitely not a doctor."
As Reid has already confirmed that Rice won't play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Reid was asked how the offense changes without Rice on the field.
"Rashee's had a phenomenal, phenomenal year," Reid said. "Unfortunately, in this league, injuries happen and life goes on. So, we've always expected the next guys to step up and roll, and it's no different now. There's not another Rashee, there's other guys, though, that are very, very good, so we'll be fine."
In Rice's absence, and with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown already on injured reserve, the Chiefs' current wide receiver depth chart includes Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs also have three wide receivers on the practice squad: Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio and Montrell Washington.
With Brown's injury knocking him out on the first offensive play of KC's preseason, Reid was asked about the overall injury bug that has challenged the Chiefs so far this season. Has Reid ever had a team this hamstrung by injuries to so many key offensive weapons early in the year?
"I'm sure I have, I've been doing it a long time, so there's been injuries that have taken place, but I don't really dwell on that," Reid said. "I just kind of move on and go and wish the best to the kids, most of all, and we'll take care of business."
After Reid's media availability, Rice was reportedly seen in the locker room with his right leg "wrapped in a full leg sleeve, and he was walking about normally without crutches," according to Pete Sweeney.