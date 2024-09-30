NFL Insider Provides Cautious Optimism Regarding Rashee Rice's Knee Injury
Despite a win over the Los Angeles Chargers that led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record, most discussion around the reigning back-to-back champions has hinged on the health of second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice. The Chiefs' No. 1 receiver was carted off the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered as he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to make a tackle following an interception.
After reports on Sunday night indicated that the team feared Rice suffered a torn ACL, which would end his season, the Chiefs got their first glimmer of cautiously promising news on Monday afternoon.
Appearing on NFL Live, Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the first bit of optimism regarding Rice's status.
"Here's what we know right now," Schefter said. "We do know that Rashee Rice is going to miss an extended period of time. We do not yet know that that ACL is torn. He's continuing to go through testing and there has not yet been confirmation that it is torn, as the Chiefs feared in the postgame locker room after they beat the Chargers. Again, it's going to be a bad knee injury, but they're hoping that it's not as bad as they feared. He's still going through the testing."
While Schefter notes that even in the best-case scenario Rice should be expected to "miss an extended period of time," that's tremendously optimistic compared to Sunday night's reporting. After the game, several insiders, including Schefter, reported that the team feared the worst after an initial look at Rice's knee.
"Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game vs the Chargers, per sources," Schefter wrote on Twitter/X on Sunday night. "There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis."
Judging by the initial reporting, anything less than a season-ending injury would be a positive outcome for Rice and the Chiefs.