Andy Reid on Reported Contract Extension: Nothing Done 'Right This Minute'

Following reports from Monday night that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach were nearing six-year contracts to keep them in Kansas City through 2025, Reid tapped on the brakes on the celebration during a press conference on Tuesday.

The first question Reid took was about the reported extension and, if that report was true, what Reid would feel knowing he'd be in KC for another six seasons.

"Yeah, well, you know how we do it here," Reid said. "I mean, we don't talk about contracts and all that, but I would tell you that I love it here. I appreciate the Hunt family, and I’ve mentioned it—this is old news to you, I know—but I appreciate the Hunt family and all that they've done for me since I've been here, and our players and coaches. So, I feel blessed that way. But that's as far as I want to go with that. I love it here."

Reid certainly didn't shut down the reports, but in a very Reid-like fashion, side-stepped any contract talk, presumably until things are official. He was asked about it again later in the presser.

"There’s nothing done on the contract right this minute, but if it happens that way, I would love that, obviously," Reid said of the possibility of being in KC through 2025. "I love Kansas City and the people, our fans, are phenomenal. Ownership is phenomenal here. Clark does it the right way, and I've been blessed to be around Mark and Brett Veach, Rick Burkholder, all these people, Ted Crews. These are all people I knew before I got here, and it's a good situation. We’re all willing to work. That's what I don't want to be lost in all that talk, is that people are willing to work, and that's so important I think to the organization. If you're going to be a good organization for more than one year, you’ve got to keep putting it in each year."

Chiefs fans shouldn't worry about Reid's tone on the topic, as Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor confirmed Monday night's reports, adding that it will make Reid one of the league's highest-paid coaches. The team will likely confirm the contracts soon, and Reid and Veach can speak freely about what their next six seasons in Kansas City could hold.