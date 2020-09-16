SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomePodcastsGM ReportNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Arrowhead Stadium to be Polling Place for 2020 Election

Joshua Brisco

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will officially be a polling place for Jackson County voters in the 2020 general election on November 3, according to numerous reports and a document on The Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners website.

The Chiefs have been working on this goal since at least August, as Chiefs team president Mark Donovan discussed the plans with the media on August 26.

"We want to make Arrowhead a polling location," Donovan said while noting that there were still issues to iron out at that time. "We want to create an opportunity for people to come to Arrowhead and vote."

Now, it appears that opportunity will exist for a number of Kansas Citians. 41 Action News reported additional details on who can vote at the home of the Chiefs:

Sean Kieffer, director at the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board, says any voter within KCEB's jurisdiction (those who live within the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri in Jackson County, Missouri) will be allowed to vote at the stadium using voting machines.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu have publicly spearheaded the team's emphasis on voter registration, with Mahomes partnering with LeBron James' More Than A Vote in June. Earlier in June, Mahomes discussed how he and the Chiefs decided that voter registration and activism would be one of their key points of emphasis this offseason and into the year.

“I think it came from talking and listening to teammates and people throughout our organization,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, with voting coming up for local offices and everything like that, we wanted to make sure that was in the front of our minds.”

Mathieu has also spoken on the same cause, saying he hopes to "make voting cool," with the goal of making it easier for communities to choose their leadership in a fair and functional way.

“If we can really get a program going to get behind that, to be the first ones to make [voting] cool and then to see 30 other NFL teams doing it, and 30 plus basketball teams doing it, I think that right there, a lot of sports teams are full of minorities,” Mathieu said in July. “It’s full of kids from black communities, it’s full of those people from urban areas. It’s going to be our duty, it’s our responsibility to understand that, yeah, we do have a million dollars and we can fix some things to a certain extent, but to really make change, to really see our kids have a future, to really see young black minority, any minority, hold a great sense of power and great offices. That comes from voter registration, young kids going to the poll.”

Mahomes has spoken extensively about his use of his platform to support social justice initiatives including Black Lives Matter and various voting awareness programs. 

“I'm going do whatever I believe and what I believe is right and I'm going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people," Mahomes said in late August. "I mean, I feel like I've shown that over this offseason. I'm going to continue that fight and I'm not worried about people and how they're going to do negative stuff back to me. I'm worried about doing what's right for humanity and making sure that all people feel equal.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Tucker D. Franklin
Tucker D. Franklin

Editor

A big step in the right direction. A great place to have plenty of polling stations and make the voting process safer and more efficient.

Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

So glad they got this figured out. Excited to see what it looks like at Arrowhead on November 3rd!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders to Miss 'About a Month' with Dislocated Elbow

Kansas City Chiefs second-year defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to miss "about a month" with a dislocated elbow suffered in the team's season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Andy Reid's Great Awakening

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has shown a willingness to get a bit more aggressive on fourth down over his last two games. Is this a sign of things to come for the Chiefs?

Austin J

by

Jordan Foote

When Could Chiefs Cornerback Charvarius Ward Return?

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a fractured hand in the Chiefs' season-opening game against the Houston Texans. Could he return in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Fantasy Owners, Mecole Hardman's Week 1 Shouldn't Cause Panic

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman recorded only one catch for six yards in the Chiefs win over the Houston Texans Thursday, is it too soon for his fantasy football owners to panic? Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Mark Van Sickle discuss his fantasy value on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Ranking the Chiefs' Most Entertaining Potential Super Bowl Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl again, obviously. So let's decide who they should face from the NFC.

jacobharris

by

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs Offensive Line's Depth will be Crucial to Success in 2020

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn't have to use their full playbook to take down the Houston Texans, they showed enough of their offensive prowess to impress. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Conner Christopherson explain how this year's offense could be the best in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Explains Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Heavy Usage in Win Over Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a number of reasons for his heavy usage of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in last Thursday's 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Joe Andrews

Albert Breer in MMQB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Won't be a Fluke

In the first Monday Morning Quarterback column of the 2020 NFL regular season, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had a quick note on Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a call for another young member of the KC offense.

Joshua Brisco

AFC West Watch: Raiders, Chargers Join Chiefs At 1-0

With the Kansas City Chiefs kicking off the NFL season on Thursday night and the Denver Broncos finishing the week on Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers were the AFC West's only Sunday action in Week 1.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Identify Room for Improvement From Win Over Texans

After struggling to push the ball downfield and allowing the Houston Texans to score 14 points in the fourth quarter in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs have a few areas they want to address going forward in 2020.

Joe Andrews

by

Joe Andrews