Which Chiefs RB Will Be First in Line Behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

A running back competition has ensued for the Kansas City Chiefs at Training Camp — it’s just not the one they expected after drafting Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edwards-Helaire was originally slated to serve as the second-string back, at least to start his introduction into the NFL. The opt-out of Damien Williams shifted the depth chart up one spot, giving ‘the Clydesdale” the title of RB1 before he had even put shoulder pads on at Chiefs’ facilities.

The promotion also moved a question mark from RB3 to RB2. Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, DeAndre Washington and Elijah McGuire have been competing for the position throughout training camp.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expects each of the four to act as if their name could be called at any time, something that starts with the leadership style of running backs coach Deland McCollough.

“At the end of the day, you just want the best guys available,” Bieniemy said. “One thing Deland does a great job of is preparing all those guys to be the starter because unfortunately, injuries do happen. We’re going to need all those guys.”

At this point in the preseason process, Williams seems to have the inside track at RB2. Last season, Williams ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 41 touches. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry and was earning praise from Bieniemy and McCullough before he suffered a season-ending injury.

“With a veteran like Darrel Williams, he’s done a hell of a job,” Bieniemy said. “He’s smart, he can run it, he does a great job of picking up the blitz. He’s also good in the pass-game as far as catching passes out in the perimeter. The thing is, we want to continue to grow with that position.”

McCollough had similar thoughts and added that Williams has taken on a leadership role at camp while passing on his discipline to the other running backs.

“He’s somebody you can definitely count on to be in the right place and do the right things at all times, and then be able to produce when he’s had the opportunities,” McCollough said. “What he’s done is become more of a leader in the room and he’s done things with the running back group as far as doing extra conditioning after practice, catching extra balls and different things like that. Trying to make other guys at the same level as he is as far as understanding and bringing those guys to the reliability level that he has been.”

Washington and McGuire both have a significant number of carries on their resume from their previous teams, the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets, respectively. The duo also served primarily as backup running backs while recording snaps on special teams, the same role they’ll carry with a spot on Kansas City’s 53-man roster.

Bieniemy didn’t leave Thompson out of the conversation, either.

“You know, Darwin has done a lot of good things this camp,” Bieniemy said. “DeAndre is competing his tail off, Elijah — so it’s been good. But also too, we want all of those guys to understand the importance of playing special teams as well. Because when it’s all said and done, all of us have to have a role that’s going to help us at our best.”

Whichever backs make the Chiefs' 53-man roster will have to be ready to step up behind Edwards-Helaire, either in a normal sharing of the workload or when injuries strike.

“Regardless of whatever hat you’re wearing, you have to have to wear it with authority knowing that I have to go out there and perform when called upon,” Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs have until September 5 to cut the roster down to 53 players.