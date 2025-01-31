BREAKING: Chiefs' Kelce Embraces, Not Resists, Bad Boy Role
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, something we have never seen in the National Football League.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
Most NFL fans for other teams are not liking the fact that the Chiefs are once again heading to the big game. A lot of them believe that the NFL is rigged and that the refs give the Chiefs certain calls that benefit the team especially in big games.
It has made the Chiefs the villains of the National Football League. And they do not have any problem with it. They are embracing that role and are going out on the field and just worrying about winning another Super Bowl.
"I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together, the guys that we have in there because it’s like it just makes us even more of a family,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “You just circle the wagons when sh*t, you know people are saying whatever they want. And you just band it together, and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”
