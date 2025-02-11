BREAKING: Chiefs Players Have Comforting Reward in Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs took one of the toughest losses of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era on Sunday, but it wasn't all bad news.
"Each Eagles player a part of the winning Super Bowl team receives a bonus $171,000, per terms of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement. Each Chiefs player will receive a $96,000 bonus," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on social media.
Surely the Chiefs would have preferred a third Super Bowl win in a row, but at the very least they made it out of Super Bowl LIX with heavier pockets.
Chances are the Chiefs will find themselves back in the Super Bowl again in the coming years. They still have the game's best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and one of the best coaches in NFL history in Andy Reid.
But Sunday clearly was not their day. The Eagles had their number and got revenge for their Super Bowl loss two years ago, and this is now set to be a piece of the conversation around the Chiefs and their dynasty moving forward.
"Losing the Super Bowl just doesn’t feel good either way. I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us," Mahomes said after the Super Bowl. "But, we came up short, and so now it’s how you respond, and hopefully, that we can learn from this like we learned from the last loss that we had and try to continue to get even better because it’s gonna take a better football, especially for me to try to make a run at another Super Bowl.”
"It’s just the pressure of the Super Bowl. There’s always pressure, and you have to find ways to deal with that and find ways to respond to that, and we’ve have good games, and we’ve had games like this now. And we’ll have to find ways to respond to this adversity and, like I said, hopefully it’ll motivate these guys, especially myself, to be even better. It’s a short off-season. We have a lot of guys come back, we’ll have some guys that won’t, but it’s a short off-season, and we have to get better so that when hopefully we get this opportunity again that we can go out there and capitalize on it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE