BREAKING: Chiefs Release Inactives List For Super Bowl LIX
There are no last minute surprises for the Kansas City Chiefs as they have made no last minute adjustments to their 53 man roster and have released their inactives list for Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs will not activate Skyy Moore as the third year wide receiver will finish the 2025 season with no stats recorded. He will miss his second straight Super Bowl.
For the 53 man roster, the inactives are as followed.
Steven Nelson, DB. The only difference from last week, Nelson replaces Justyn Ross on the 53-man roster. First drafted by Kansas City in 2015, Nelson was activated from the practice squad and will be eligible for a ring and playoff bonus. He was a member of the Eagles in 2021.
Keith Taylor, DB. Taylor is set to miss his second Super Bowl. He was acquired by the Chiefs last season after being released from the practice squad. Taylor has spent the majority of his Chiefs career on the practice squad, periodically being called up by the team.
Joshua Uche, DE. Having just missed out on the Patriots dynasty, Uche looks to win his first ring as a member on the Chiefs. However. despite playing in six out of 12 games for the franchise since being traded from New England earlier this year, he will not be active due to Kansas City having a healthy roster.
C.J. Hanson, OL. Will not play due to Jawann Taylor being healthy despite being listed on the injury report with a knee issue. Taylor was a full participant at practice this week.
Wanya Morris, OL. Will not play due to Jawann Taylor being healthy despite being listed on the injury report with a knee issue.
Ethan Driskell, T. Will not play due to Jawann Taylor being healthy despite being listed on the injury report with a knee issue.
Malik Herring, DE. Another Georgia Bulldog, two-time Super Bowl champion Malik Herring will not play due to the Chiefs having a fully healthy roster. Herring misses another Super Bowl, having not played against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII but he did play in last year's contest against San Francisco.
