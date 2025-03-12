BREAKING: Former Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Signs With Ravens
One of the greatest receivers of his generation, Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins has a new home, signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson, one of Patrick Mahomes biggest rivals/ contemporaries, will be entering the 2025 season with the best offensive roster he has ever had after the franchise also retained Chiefs target Ronnie Stanley.
Jackson is now surrounded by Hopkins, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Isaiah Likely among others.
While the Chiefs have made several moves to reinforce their offense, it seems retaining Hopkins was low on that totem pole after the team re-signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Hopkins looked like a new man once he became a member of the Chiefs, helping the team reach Super Bowl LIX but his journey ended on a sour note, slipping while attempting to reel in a pass by Mahomes during the final minutes of the first half.
Had Hopkins been able to stay on his feet and complete the catch, he had a near open lane to the endzone and that score could have changed things for the Chiefs.
It appears that the Chiefs are ready to institute a new era of the legion of zoom once Rashee Rice returns from injury. Xavier Worthy's legal issues appear to no longer be an issue after charges were not filed against him and allegations appeared to have been baseless. Brown remains a fast target and the team may try to grab another speedster in the draft.
Another indicator besides Hopkins' departure that Andy Reid wants more speed on the field was the departure of sure-handed Justin Watson. Watson, a three time Super Bowl champion, was a player that could always be relied upon and was one of the secrets behind the Chiefs' success.
For Hopkins, he is on the brink of making the Hall of Fame. While he has the highlight tape to get in, his numbers do hurt him a bit. It also didn't help that he had to wait until he was 32 years old to be the recipient of excellent QB play.
However, both sides are going in a new direction as both the Chiefs and Ravens gun for the AFC crown.
