BREAKING: Chiefs Sign Former 49ers Running Back
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is headed to Kansas City as the Chiefs make their first free agency signing of the 2025 season. This caps off what has been a wild run up to free agency that saw the team say goodbye to Joe Thuney as they bring back Nick Bolton and Trey Smith next season.
The Chiefs running back room became a clear priority after an injury to Isiah Pacheco during the 2024 season displayed clear deficiencies in the RB room.
Mitchell spent the 2024 season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury. Mitchell is the prototypical Kyle Shanahan running back. He's a one-cut player that is able to find spaces to exploit and does a good enough job as a blocker to keep him on the field when the team wishes to pass.
He also has a ton of threads on his tires. He was on pace for a 1,000 yard season in 2021, averaging 96.3 yards per start that season. However his production in 2022 and 2023 decreased dramatically due to receiving very few carries after the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffery.
However, the 49ers have had their best run of success in the Shanahan era with Mitchell on their roster. From 2021-2023, the 49ers played in three straight NFC Championship Games, Super Bowl LVIII, which they lost to the Chiefs, and they won two NFC West titles.
Last year, the year Mitchell was injured, the 49ers suffered a losing season.
This is a brilliant signing by the team, especially considering the team's current cap situation. He's a literal bang for your buck pick who provides instant offensive production while having the skills to easily assimilate into an Andy Reid offense.
Depending on his usage, this could signal that the Chiefs are ready to put Patrick Mahomes under center more, re-establishing a dominant Kansas City rushing attack.
This move also prevents the team from being forced to spend one of the multiple picks they own in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft on a running back. A perfect signing to kick off the quest back to the Super Bowl.
