BREAKING: Former LSU Defensive Coordinator to Reunite With Chiefs
Coming into last Sunday, there were high hopes for Steve Spagnulo and the Chiefs' defense. With how well they played throughout the postseason, many thought Kansas City would be able to stop Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles with ease.
While they did a good job in limiting Eagles' star running back Saquon Barkley, Spagnuolo's defense allowed 33 points by the end of the game (which included Hurts passing touchdowns).
While we're sure to expect many changes in the coming offseason, the Chiefs have already made a change in their coaching staff. According to Matt Zentiz of 247Sports, Kansas City is expected to hire Matt House as a senior defensive assistant.
House wouldn't be new to the Chiefs' system, however. As the Chiefs' linebackers coach, House was an integral part of the Kansas City defensive coaching staff that led the Chiefs to their first title win in the Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid era. In the 3 years that House was on the staff, the Chiefs posted a combined regular season record of 38-11.
Although the Chiefs were near the bottom of the league in defensive ratings during the 2018 season, they stepped up when it counted. In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs' secondary was able to snag 2 interceptions off 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, on their way to a 31-20 victory.
This was enough for House to land a job as LSU's next defensive coordinator, which is where he was at been for two seasons before becoming the Jaguars' inside linebackers coach last year. Here was House's university bio prior to the 2023 season:
"House, a coach with a Super Bowl Championship on his resume, enters his second year as LSU’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2023. House coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years prior to joining Brian Kelly’s LSU staff.
"In his first year at LSU, House had to overhaul a Tiger defense that was decimated due to the NFL Draft and players leaving the program. The result was nothing short of remarkable as the Tigers ranked among the top half the SEC in nearly every major defensive category."
House will add much needed experience to a defensive staff that desperately need to make some changes this offseason. If the Chiefs want to keep contending in the current league landscape, they need to actively make moves and rearrangements. Hiring Matt House is only the start.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE