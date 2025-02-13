The Chief's Most Glaring Need Heading into the Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs fell flat on Sunday in a double-digit Super Bowl loss. The Chiefs could not recover from a painfully slow start to the game. While the Philadelphia Eagles undoubtedly did their part to make life difficult for Kansas City, the Chiefs often made the Eagles' lives much easier by playing uninspired football.
After finishing the regular season as one of the best teams in the National Football League and breezing through the playoffs with relative ease, the Chiefs looked like a team that was woefully unprepared for the Eagles and their game plan. While Kansas City has been the cream of the crop in the NFL over the past few seasons, they were anything but on Sunday against Philadelphia.
The Chiefs' loss to the Eagles confirmed what was already known internally: They need significant help in multiple areas of the team. Weaknesses in those areas finally caught up to the Chiefs.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed every team's most pressing need heading into the offseason. Locker believes the Chiefs' top priority this offseason has to be fixing the offensive line.
"Kansas City’s ragtag offensive line didn’t seem to be that glaring of a problem throughout the team’s run to a third straight Super Bowl, but they indicated otherwise during Super Bowl 59," Locker said. "Now, they have the opportunity to shore up the unit for good, which might not be an easy task."
Specifically, Locker notes that the Chiefs must address their right guard position, as free agency could impact it. After watching Patrick Mahomes struggle mightily under pressure, the Chiefs must find a way to solidify their offensive line.
"The biggest question mark will probably be at right guard, as Trey Smith will be a free agent," Locker said. "Few have done a better job retaining talent than general manager Brett Veach, but the Chiefs wield around only $11 million in cap space and might not be able to effectively counter massive offers from teams like the Patriots or Bears. The other qualms are at tackle, where Jawaan Taylor (60.1 PFF overall grade) isn’t a star, and the left tackle spot is still wide open.
"Ultimately, the Chiefs could have two holes to fill along their offensive line but not much by way of cap space to address that. Going offensive line in the first round seems plausible while signing underrated free agents like James Daniels, Patrick Mekari, or Dan Moore Jr. might also work.
