Eagles' Saquon Barkley Reacts to Taylor Swift Boos
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles have always been extremely passionate towards their team. We saw it after the NFC Conference Championship, and we saw it after the Super Bowl. What this means however, is sometimes they can be a little bit much to the opposing team.
When Taylor Swift was shown on the Super Bowl Jumbotron, deafening "boos" were heard throughout Caesars Superdome. Swift was simply there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce—the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end.
Swift, who originally grew up an Eagles fan, was met with some harsh reactions from the crowd. Now a part of Chiefs Kingdom, many players (including Kelce) came out to support the singer postgame. Kelce himself was visibly irritated, while Swift simply shook off the negativity, appearing to mouth "What's going on," to her fellow suite mates.
However, it wasn't just the Chiefs players who stood up for Swift, but the some of the Eagles players as well. The most notable was Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley, who voiced his concerns during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
I don't get it. I don'tget why she was getting hate there. She's just there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger. We're all about, in football, we're all about how can we expand the game and make it more international and we're traveling to Brazil and we're traveling to Mexico, and apparently we're traveling to Australia soon, so we're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it is only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting.- Saquon Barkley
Swift has become somewhat of a household name in the football world. Since she and Kelce started dating, Kelce has gained over 4 million instagram followers, while Swift herself has brought the league new followers and more eyes.
Sometimes we forget that the NFL on its own is a community, so it's nice to see the league behaving like one. Despite the hate, Swift’s presence at games has undoubtedly brought a new level of excitement and engagement to the NFL. It’s clear that Swift has become more than just a spectator—she’s now a part of the story.
