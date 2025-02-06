BREAKING: The NFL Will Announce Game in Ireland
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the NFL will announce their intentions to have an NFL game held in Ireland. As the NFL continues international expansion which includes multiple games every year in London as well as events in Germany and Brazil, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, may be on the move again.
The NFL has already announced more international games as Madrid will host the NFL in 2025 and Melbourne will host a game in 2026. The NFL is also likely to increase its influence in South America after holding a season-opening game between the Eagles and the Packers in Sao Paulo.
The NFL may send the Chiefs overseas due to their success as an organization and their subsequent popularity. The NFL already sent Kansas City to Frankfurt, Germany where they were victorious over the Miami Dolphins 21-14.
American football already has a stronghold in Ireland due to the amount of US military service members stationed in the country and college football's continual push into the region. The first venture into the region came in 1988 when Boston College defeated Army 38-24 in Dublin.
There have been 12 games played in the country total including three played since 2022. College football opened up their 2024 season with Georgia Tech upsetting #10 Florida State 24-21 at Aviva Stadium.
Aviva Stadium will likely be the location where the game is being played since that is where most of the college football games played in Ireland in the 21st century has been held. Aviva Stadium is able to hold up to 49,000 fans for an NFL contest, it's right near the water so shipping in supplies shouldn't be an issue and they have enough experience to hold a proper contest.
Another option is Croke Park. Also located in Dublin, Croke Park holds up to 69,000 fans and is used for Gaelic games. Some say that attendance could exceed 80,000 but there have been historical issues holding non-Gaelic game sporting events in the past.
If the Chiefs are selected to play, this will be their fourth ever internation game. Kansas City has played in London, Mexico City and Frankfurt in the past.