Broncos and Raiders 'Most Likely Destinations' for Aaron Rodgers

If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is traded this week, the AFC West is most likely to land him, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.

The Rodgers story snowballed quickly on Thursday, just hours ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Starting with a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Thursday's developments transformed Rodgers' long-discussed frustrations with the Packers into a full-blown bombshell news item.

While it's certainly no sure thing that Rodgers will be leaving Green Bay, a report from ProFootballTalk makes the story very, very relevant to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If Aaron Rodgers is traded, Broncos or Raiders are most likely destinations," @ProFootballTalk tweeted.

The story on PFT details the logic of Rodgers' potential move to the AFC West.

There are several key factors. A native of California, Rodgers would prefer to play on the West Coast. In trading him, the Packers would want to send him out of the NFC — which would likely eliminate the 49ers as a potential match. And because Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round last year, the club would not need a quarterback in return.

The Chargers already have a young budding franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, which would likely take them out of the discussion.

That leaves Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders still have Derek Carr under a team-friendly deal, but it seems like every offseason the team puts out feelers for available quarterbacks. The Broncos just acquired Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Drew Lock, but Rodgers would represent a clear and obvious upgrade.

Expanding on Rodgers' west-coast goals, PFT tweeted that Rodgers' wishlist of potential destinations supposedly includes the Broncos and Raiders, in addition to the 49ers.

A division with Rodgers, Herbert and Patrick Mahomes would be one of the most dynamic in the history of the sport and would add a new wrinkle to KC's challenges in 2021 and beyond. In the meantime, though, Mahomes is enjoying the chaos and tweeting about the fact that he won't be looking for a way out of Kansas City any time soon.